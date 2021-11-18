We Are China

Over 50,000 wintering birds arrive in China's Nandagang wetland

Xinhua) 16:01, November 18, 2021

Oriental white stork, white-naped crane, mute swan... Over 50,000 migratory birds have arrived in north China's Nandagang wetland for a stop during their seasonal migration.

