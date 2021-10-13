Tianta Lake scenic area in N China’s Tianjin introduces ornamental birds

People's Daily Online) 17:54, October 13, 2021

(Photo courtesy of the Tianta Lake scenic area)

The Tianta Lake scenic area in north China’s Tianjin municipality has introduced several species of ornamental birds, such as black swans and Landaise geese, during the third quarter of this year.

These birds have adapted to the natural environment of the lake, thanks to the continued meticulous care of the scenic area.

The addition of these birds enriches the biodiversity of the lake, which is also home to many species of wildfowl, including ruddy shelducks, Eurasian coots, and black-crowned night herons.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)