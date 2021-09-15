Paradise of birds: Tongbiguan provincial nature reserve in SW China’s Yunnan

Photo shows two three-toed kingfishers at the Tongbiguan provincial nature reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Luo Yi)

The Tongbiguan provincial nature reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan province is a paradise for birds. It is a natural habitat for 710 kinds of birds, in fact, including rare species such as three-toed kingfishers, Hodgson’s Frogmouth, grey peacock-pheasants, hornbills, collared falconets, and baya weavers.

Located in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, the nature reserve covers an area of 51,650.5 hectares. It is rich in biodiversity due to its diverse climate and topography.

The nature reserve was listed by the World Wide Fund for Nature as one of the 40 protected areas that provided the best conservation value in China in 1992.

