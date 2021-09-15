First-class national protected jackal spotted in southwest China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:05, September 15, 2021

Recently, staff from the Sun River provincial nature reserve discovered that their infrared cameras had captured images of the jackal, a first-class national protected animal.

In the video, several dog-like animals appeared. The number of animals amounted to at least five.

After being identified, the animals were found to be jackal, which is categorized as a first-class national protected animal. It is also the first time the reserve has filmed that animal.

According to staff at the reserve, the appearance of the jackal will help play a role in balancing out the number of wild boars and other species in the area.

