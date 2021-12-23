Baiyangdian Lake presents an ideal habitat for wild birds

People's Daily Online) 14:13, December 23, 2021

Located in the Xiongan New Area in north China’s Hebei Province, Baiyangdian Lake is dubbed the “kidney of north China,” being an important habitat for wild birds. Thanks to intensified efforts taken to improve the local ecological environment, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has reached the best level seen in the last 10 years.

Baer’s pochards are seen overwintering at Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/He Youshun)

Baiyangdian Lake is now home to 230 species of wild birds, an increase of 24 species compared with the number before the establishment of the Xiongan New Area.

Since this winter, a large number of wild birds under national first- and second-class protection have been spotted at Baiyangdian Lake. A record high of more than 120 Baer’s pochards, a diving duck under national first-class protection, were spotted in two water areas at Baiyangdian Lake this winter.

“This winter, great bustards, one of the national first-class protected animals, have been seen here for the 16th consecutive year, and Baer’s pochard, critically endangered, have also been seen here, indicating that the local ecological environment has been continuously improving,” said Qi Ming, a staff member with the Baiyangdian wetland ecosystem management center.

Baer’s pochards are seen flying over Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/He Youshun)

A monitoring system established at Baiyangdian Lake has found that there are more than 100,000 birds overwintering at Baiyangdian Lake.

According to Zhang Chengliang with the natural resources bureau of Anxin county, Xiongan New Area, they have held various activities to raise people’s awareness of wild bird protection. Meanwhile, they’ve also been strictly cracking down on the illegal hunting and trafficking of wild birds.

Great bustards are seen overwintering at Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/He Youshun)

Grey cranes are seen overwintering at Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/He Youshun)

Birds are seen at the Fuhe River basin in Xiongan New Area. (Photo/Qi Ming)

Wild ducks are seen inside a wetland at Xiaoyi River. (Han Zhanqiao)

Photo shows a signboard conveying information on wild bird protection measures established at Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo courtesy of the natural resources bureau of Anxin county)

