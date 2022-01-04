Incoming migratory birds reach record high in Poyang Lake

CGTN) 09:40, January 04, 2022

Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province has welcomed a new record of over 680,000 migratory birds from the north so far. The lake, the largest fresh water lake in China, also serves as an important stop for migratory birds along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway to rest in winter. The variety of the wintering birds accounts for one third of all bird species in China. Every year, the water ebbs from October revealing grasses at the lake bottom and fish are more concentrated in the shrunken lake, providing sufficient food for the birds.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)