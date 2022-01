We Are China

White cranes seen in Nanchang, east China

Xinhua) 14:19, January 02, 2022

White cranes frolic at a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)