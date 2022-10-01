Construction of youth activity center goes smoothly in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:09, October 01, 2022

A worker works at the construction site of a youth activity center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 29, 2022. The construction of a youth activity center, covering an area of about 150 mu (10 hectares), went smoothly in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

