Construction of youth activity center goes smoothly in Chongqing
A worker works at the construction site of a youth activity center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 29, 2022. The construction of a youth activity center, covering an area of about 150 mu (10 hectares), went smoothly in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
