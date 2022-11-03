Home>>
Chongqing's architectural oddities
(People's Daily App) 14:24, November 03, 2022
Lost count of the floors? The mountain city of Chongqing in Southwest China is a place that keeps you wondering which floor you are on. Click the video to see why.
