China's Chongqing, Singapore roll out events to promote exchanges

Xinhua) 16:01, October 29, 2022

CHONGQING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Saturday kicked off a slew of events to promote exchanges between China and Singapore.

The events, held under the framework of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, will run through Nov. 21.

There will be dialogues and forums addressing a wide range of topics, including fintech, smart city development, green development, and tourism, according to Zeng Jinghua, head of the administration bureau of the China-Singapore demonstration project in Chongqing.

One of the events will bring elements of popular tourist destinations in Singapore, including Changi Airport and Gardens By the Bay, to downtown Chongqing, offering participants a taste of the Singapore experience, said Tan Lui Hai, an official from Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"The events will give full play to the role of the China-Singapore demonstration project as a bridge, promote exchanges between Chongqing and Singapore in multiple fields, and foster new drivers for deepening cooperation," Zeng said.

Launched in 2015, the demonstration project in Chongqing is the third intergovernmental cooperation project between China and Singapore, following the Suzhou Industrial Park in east China's Jiangsu Province, and the Tianjin Eco-city in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)