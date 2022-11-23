Chongqing resumes regular passenger flights to Middle East

Xinhua) 16:40, November 23, 2022

CHONGQING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Air China flight CA451 recently flew from Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport to Dubai, marking the official resumption of regular passenger flights from the southwest China metropolis to the Middle East.

The Chongqing-Dubai route is operated by Airbus A330 every Monday and Saturday, according to the airport.

Over the past few years, international passenger flights in Chongqing had been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. The Chongqing-Dubai route, launched in 2016, is the city's first regular passenger route to the Middle East to be resumed, according to Chongqing Airport Group.

Since the beginning of 2022, Chongqing has launched or resumed international passenger routes to Madrid, Rome, Bangkok, Vientiane and Ho Chi Minh City.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)