Dunhuang embraces first snow in 2022 winter

Ecns.cn) 16:30, November 30, 2022

Snow scenery of Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 27, 2022. Dunhuang embraced its first snow of this winter on Sunday. (Photo: China News Servie/Wang Binyin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)