Home>>
Snowy sunrise in Zhuque National Forest Park in Shaanxi
(Ecns.cn) 08:53, November 23, 2022
Winter sunrise shines on the mountain peak in Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 22, 2022, turning it into a white fairyland. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Wenying)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Breathtaking sunrise, sea of clouds in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang
- First snow turns 'Apricot Valley' in China's Xinjiang into 'beautiful painting'
- Snow greets Qilian Mountains in NW China
- Snowfall in Moscow, Russia
- Winter sports popularity heralds booming business for SW China's ice-snow market
- Sunrise scenery across China
- Sun rises in Beijing
- Sunrise view in Singapore
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.