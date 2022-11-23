Languages

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Snowy sunrise in Zhuque National Forest Park in Shaanxi

(Ecns.cn) 08:53, November 23, 2022

Winter sunrise shines on the mountain peak in Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 22, 2022, turning it into a white fairyland. (Photo: China News Service/Cheng Wenying)


