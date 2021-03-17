Home>>
Sunrise view in Singapore
(Xinhua) 11:30, March 17, 2021
A man roller-skates on the Jubilee Bridge at dawn in Singapore, on March 16, 2021. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
