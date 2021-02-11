Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 11, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Singaporean PM calls on population to take vaccine

(Xinhua)    14:24, February 11, 2021

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11 -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that he strongly encourages everyone to take the vaccine when it is his or her turn, when delivering the Chinese New Year Message 2021 on Thursday.

"Vaccination protects ourselves, and our loved ones," he said. "Furthermore, if enough of us are vaccinated, our population will have herd immunity."

Lee said that Singapore has gone all out to control the spread of COVID-19 virus, treat the infected, and prevent its healthcare system from being overwhelmed, even at great economic cost. Because of this tremendous effort, Singapore's COVID-19 situation has now stabilized.

"We have restarted most of our economy, and are cautiously resuming cross-border travel," the prime minister said. "As we welcome the Year of the Ox, we can look back and give thanks that we have come through the Year of the Rat, not without trouble, but relatively unscathed."

He said that the Year of the Ox brings new hope. Vaccines are now available. Countries with serious outbreaks, which have started mass vaccinations, have begun to bring down their new cases. In Singapore, 250,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Lee said that Singapore has vaccinated most frontline and essential workers, and is now vaccinating the seniors, starting with those over 70.

"Provided vaccine supplies come in as scheduled, we should be able to offer vaccinations to our whole population within this year," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York