Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" displayed in Singapore

(Xinhua) 16:55, March 10, 2021

Photo taken on March 10, 2021 shows cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" designed to teach Malay proverbs to young children displayed on the lawn in front of the Malay Heritage Centre in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)


