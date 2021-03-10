Cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" displayed in Singapore

Xinhua) 16:55, March 10, 2021

Photo taken on March 10, 2021 shows cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" designed to teach Malay proverbs to young children displayed on the lawn in front of the Malay Heritage Centre in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)