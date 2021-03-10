Home>>
Cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" displayed in Singapore
(Xinhua) 16:55, March 10, 2021
Photo taken on March 10, 2021 shows cat-figured illustrations "Paw-verbs on the Lawn" designed to teach Malay proverbs to young children displayed on the lawn in front of the Malay Heritage Centre in Singapore. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- People watch lion cub Simba at Singapore Zoo
- Animals seen in mangrove forest at Singapore's Pasir Ris Park
- Sun halo appears in sky above the Singapore Flyer
- Singaporean PM calls on population to take vaccine
- Wild long-tail macaque seen in Singapore's Marina Bay
- Singapore starts COVID-19 vaccination exercise
- "Festival of Lights" held in Singapore
- China, Singapore to focus on services and investment in trade pact upgrade follow-up talks
- Cat costume workshop sells products on Internet during COVID-19 pandemic
- Chinese vice premier meets Singaporean counterpart on cooperation via video link
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online All Rights Reserved
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online All Rights Reserved