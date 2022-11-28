Pu’an county advances rural revitalization by planting white tea trees

People's Daily Online) 09:34, November 28, 2022

Photo shows a white tea garden in Tunshang village, Digua township, Pu’an county, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

Thanks to plenty of sunshine, white tea seedlings planted on 1,500 mu (100 hectares) of land are thriving in Tunshang village, Digua township, Pu’an county, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

These tea seedlings are from Anji county, a well-known white tea cultivation base in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

In April 2018, people from Huangdu village in Anji county donated 15 million white tea seedlings to villagers from poverty-stricken areas in Guizhou Province to help them with their poverty alleviation efforts. Pu’an county received 6 million of those white tea seedlings.

In November 2018, the 6 million seedlings were planted in a white tea garden in Pu’an. The tea garden was later named after the variety of the white tea donated by Anji county to express local people’s gratitude.

In March 2022, the white tea garden entered its harvest season, producing more than 8,500 kg of fresh tea leaves and generating about 1.5 million yuan ($209,700) of production value, while creating jobs for more than 8,000 people.

One portion of the tea leaves was purchased by a tea company from Zhejiang Province and the rest was purchased by tea companies in Pu’an county. In 2021, a white tea brand was established in Pu’an. Today, tea has become a mainstay industry in Pu’an for rural revitalization.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)