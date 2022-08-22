Int'l tea festival held in Prague, Czech Republic
Visitors taste Chinese tea at a stand during the Cajomir Fest, an international tea festival, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
A child pours a cup of mint tea during the Cajomir Fest, an international tea festival, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
A woman prepares tea for visitors at a Chinese tea stand during the Cajomir Fest, an international tea festival, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People visit a stand selling teapots at the Cajomir Fest, an international tea festival, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
People taste Turkish tea at a stand during the Cajomir Fest, an international tea festival, in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.