Local villagers in SW China’s Guizhou busy picking tea leaves

People's Daily Online) 14:35, August 01, 2022

Aerial photo shows Niugundang tea garden in Fuxing village, Luping township, Fuquan city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

Recently, spring tea has entered the harvest season at Niugundang tea garden in Fuxing village, Luping township, Fuquan city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The Niugundang villagers’ unit of Fuxing village started to develop the tea industry in 2004. Over the past years, the total area of tea gardens in the locality has exceeded 1,400 mu (93.33 hectares) and over 70 local families have been engaged in the tea planting business.

