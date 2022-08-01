Home>>
Local villagers in SW China’s Guizhou busy picking tea leaves
(People's Daily Online) 14:35, August 01, 2022
|Aerial photo shows Niugundang tea garden in Fuxing village, Luping township, Fuquan city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)
Recently, spring tea has entered the harvest season at Niugundang tea garden in Fuxing village, Luping township, Fuquan city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The Niugundang villagers’ unit of Fuxing village started to develop the tea industry in 2004. Over the past years, the total area of tea gardens in the locality has exceeded 1,400 mu (93.33 hectares) and over 70 local families have been engaged in the tea planting business.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story of a British tea lover in China's Henan
- Culture Fact: Dian Cha
- Technology-empowered white tea industry generates wealth for county in SE China’s Fujian
- Pic story: tea making instructor in SW China
- China’s tea production to exceed 1.4 million tonnes in spring harvest season of 2022
- Spring tea picking season picks up in Qingdao city of E China’s Shandong
- Spring tea harvest season starts at matcha producing base in Shaoxing
- Thriving tea industry brings wealth to locals in mountainous county of China’s Henan
- Feature: Lao villagers enjoy better lives through Chinese tea
- Little leaves of tea becomes big business in China’s Guizhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.