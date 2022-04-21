Spring tea harvest season starts at matcha producing base in Shaoxing

A worker makes matcha in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2022. Spring tea harvest season has started at a matcha producing base in Fusheng Township of Shaoxing.

Since 1993, the township has cooperated with Japanese enterprises to introduce steamed tea and matcha production lines.

At present, the tea company in Fusheng Township owns nearly 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of standardized tea gardens with a yearly matcha output of about 800 tonnes, which helped more than 500 local farmers increase income. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker works at a tea workshop in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2022. Spring tea harvest season has started at a matcha producing base in Fusheng Township of Shaoxing.

Farmers harvest tea leaves at a tea garden in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2022. Spring tea harvest season has started at a matcha producing base in Fusheng Township of Shaoxing.

A worker works at a tea workshop in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2022. Spring tea harvest season has started at a matcha producing base in Fusheng Township of Shaoxing.

A worker packs matcha to be exported to Europe in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2022. Spring tea harvest season has started at a matcha producing base in Fusheng Township of Shaoxing.

