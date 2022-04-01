Little leaves of tea becomes big business in China’s Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:04, April 01, 2022

Photo shows a tea plantation in Gaozhai village of Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)

On March 28, a tea-picking activity was held in Gaozhai village of Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guanshanhu district has taken every opportunity to develop its tea industry. Thanks to a sound environment for tea planting and based on the development of high-quality tea plantations and local tea brands, the tea industry has continued to develop steadily in the locality.

The total area under tea cultivation in Guanshanhu district has already reached 10,600 mu, or 706.7 hectares in all. Meanwhile, the locality’s total tea output has risen to 300 tonnes annually, with the overall value of its tea output amounting to 75.9 million yuan ($11.95 million).

