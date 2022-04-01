Home>>
Little leaves of tea becomes big business in China’s Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:04, April 01, 2022
|Photo shows a tea plantation in Gaozhai village of Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Tu Min)
On March 28, a tea-picking activity was held in Gaozhai village of Guanshanhu district, Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. In recent years, Guanshanhu district has taken every opportunity to develop its tea industry. Thanks to a sound environment for tea planting and based on the development of high-quality tea plantations and local tea brands, the tea industry has continued to develop steadily in the locality.
The total area under tea cultivation in Guanshanhu district has already reached 10,600 mu, or 706.7 hectares in all. Meanwhile, the locality’s total tea output has risen to 300 tonnes annually, with the overall value of its tea output amounting to 75.9 million yuan ($11.95 million).
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmers pick tea leaves at tea garden in Wenling, Zhejiang
- Farmers harvest tea leaves in Shanglin, Guangxi
- Workers harvest tea leaves in Nanjing
- Farmers pick tea leaves at tea garden in China
- Pre-Qingming tea harvesting in full swing across China
- Farmers busy harvesting white tea leaves in E China’s Jiangxi
- Harvest season of spring tea starts in Wugongling Village, east China's Anhui
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- China’s tea industry brims with vitality alongside growing shift towards consumption upgrading
- Tea gardens start spring tea picking in SW China’s Yunnan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.