Workers harvest tea leaves in Nanjing

Xinhua) 09:50, March 30, 2022

Workers of a tea garden register information for COVID-19 tests in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows workers picking tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers pick tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows workers transporting newly-picked tea leaves to a workshop in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Workers sort out tea leaves outside a workshop in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 29, 2022. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows workers picking tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiangning District of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

