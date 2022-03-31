Farmers pick tea leaves at tea garden in Wenling, Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:30, March 31, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

Farmers process tea leaves in Yongjia County of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2022. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

Farmers process tea leaves in Yongjia County of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2022. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 29, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Xia Pengfei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Xu Weijie/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Gong Xianming/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Traditionally, Chinese value tea made from the very first tea sprouts in spring that should be picked up before Qingming Festival, which falls on April 5 this year. (Photo by Li Suren/Xinhua)

