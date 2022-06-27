Pic story of a British tea lover in China's Henan

David Mills (L) and Shang Na check tea ware in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills is from Scotland, the United Kingdom. He came to China in 2006 and so far he has been working in China for 16 years.

Working at Henan University of Technology in central China's Henan Province, David met his colleague Shang Na, a tea lover. They became good friends, fell in love, and then got married.

Fascinated by the profound Chinese tea culture, David has learnt and understood tea ceremony, tea making, Chinese language, etc.

With the encouragement and support from local authorities, David and Shang Na are trying various ways to promote traditional Chinese tea culture such as establishing a website and choreographing tea-themed dances. (Xinhua/Li An)

The Chinese character "cha", which means tea, is seen atop a cup of tea in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills (R) and Shang Na check tea ware in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills pours water into a piece of tea ware in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills (R) and Shang Na study tea bricks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

Shang Na writes the Chinese character "cha", which means tea, atop a cup of tea in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills holds a cup of tea in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills studies a tea brick in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills (R) and Shang Na recite poem in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills tastes a cup of tea in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills (R) and Shang Na talk in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills (1st L) communicates with staff members of a website in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

Tools for making a cup of tea are pictured in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills makes a cup of tea in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills puts tea powder into a piece of tea ware in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills grinds tea to make tea powder in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

David Mills pours water into a piece of tea ware in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 22, 2022.

