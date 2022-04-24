Spring tea picking season picks up in Qingdao city of E China’s Shandong

People's Daily Online) 16:56, April 24, 2022

Photo shows tea farmers picking spring tea from a tea plantation in Cangma town, West Coast New Area, Qingdao, on April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Recently, more than 100,000 mu (6,667 hectares) of tea gardens have entered the spring tea picking season in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province. Busy tea farmers can be seen everywhere in the tea gardens. In recent years, the local tea industry has shifted from a focus merely on production to the trinity of production, life and ecology. "Promoting tourism with tea and driving tea with tourism" is becoming a new trend in the green industry to boost people's material well-being.

