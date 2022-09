China's rural revitalization achievements over past decade in numbers

People's Daily Online) 16:10, September 23, 2022

650 million metric tons

China's annual grain output has been stable at over 650 million metric tons for seven consecutive years. The country's grain output in 2021 hit a record high and the per capita grain supply hit 483 kilograms.

