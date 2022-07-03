Hongniya Village takes measures to boost rural revitalization in Shandong

Xinhua) 13:17, July 03, 2022

A villager picks edible fungi at a greenhouse in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhang Shouying (R) makes a paper-cutting work with a villager at a care center for the elderly in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhang Shouying displays edible fungi at a greenhouse in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2022 shows a view of Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhang Shouying (R) learns about the meals at the kitchen of a care center for the elderly in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhang Shouying checks the condition of edible fungi at a greenhouse in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Zhang Shouying (L) tells a villager about the preservation of edible fungi at a greenhouse in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A villager picks edible fungi at a greenhouse in Hongniya Village in Wulian County of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2022. Hongniya Village used to be a poverty-stricken village. In recent years, village cadre Zhang Shouying has taken a series of measures to help the villagers get rid of poverty and live a better life. In 2021, under the professional guidance of Shandong Agricultural University, Hongniya Village developed the cultivation of edible fungi, which has helped increase villagers' income and boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)