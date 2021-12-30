"Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization in China's Wuying
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 28, 2021 shows villagers mending a road in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Wuying Village is a Miao ethnic-minority hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou. Locals have suffered from the area's barren lands, harsh natural environment and inconvenient transportation for years. The people of Wuying shook off poverty in 2020. In 2021, with the "pairing assistance" for rural vitalization from Lianjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities have sped up efforts in promoting its all-round development in economy, education, culture and ethnic unity. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Photos
