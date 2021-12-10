"Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:14, December 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows a cattle breeding base constructed under "pairing assistance" program in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Xinyi City, Gaozhou City and Huazhou City of south China's Guangdong Province has further deepened the communication this year with Xincheng County of Guangxi under "pairing assistance" program for rural revitalization. The program focuses on the fields such as development of characteristic industries based on local conditions, education, medical and health care and employment. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows local students doing exercises organized by teachers from south China's Guangdong Province at a primary school in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Fan Wei (3rd R), a doctor from south China's Guangdong Province, communicates with local doctors at a hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 9, 2021.

Deng Jiatian (2rd R), a teacher from south China's Guangdong Province, plays with local students at a primary school in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2021.

Workers arrange silks on the loom at a "pairing assistance" workshop in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2021.

A mobile feeding truck feeds cattle at a cattle breeding base constructed under "pairing assistance" program in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2021.

Workers make bamboo baskets at a "pairing assistance" workshop in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2021.

