"Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:20, December 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows a cattle breeding base constructed under "pairing assistance" program in Xincheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Xinyi City, Gaozhou City and Huazhou City of south China's Guangdong Province has further deepened the communication this year with Xincheng County of Guangxi under "pairing assistance" program for rural revitalization. The program focuses on the fields such as development of characteristic industries based on local conditions, education, medical and health care and employment. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

