China to promote all-round rural revitalization

March 05, 2022

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will boost agricultural production and promote all-round rural revitalization, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The country will step up efforts to ensure stable production and sufficient supply of grain and other important agricultural products, and ensure the area of farmland remains above the redline of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), the report said.

It will fully consolidate and build on its achievements in poverty elimination, and see that people do not return to impoverishment in large numbers, according to the report.

The report added that China will also steadily and prudently advance rural reform and development.

