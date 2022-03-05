China to promote all-round rural revitalization
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will boost agricultural production and promote all-round rural revitalization, according to a government work report submitted Saturday to the national legislature for deliberation.
The country will step up efforts to ensure stable production and sufficient supply of grain and other important agricultural products, and ensure the area of farmland remains above the redline of 1.8 billion mu (about 120 million hectares), the report said.
It will fully consolidate and build on its achievements in poverty elimination, and see that people do not return to impoverishment in large numbers, according to the report.
The report added that China will also steadily and prudently advance rural reform and development.
Photos
Related Stories
- "Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization in China's Wuying
- "Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization
- "Pairing assistance" program helps rural revitalization
- Rongshui, Lianjiang step up further communication under "pairing assistance" programs for rural vitalization
- Du'an develops cattle and sheep breeding industry to promote rural revitalization
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.