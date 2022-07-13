Artwork exhibition on rural revitalization held in Wuhan

Xinhua) 15:57, July 13, 2022

Visitors look at an exhibit at the Hubei Art Museum in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, July 13, 2022. An artwork exhibition on rural revitalization opened at the museum on Wednesday, lasting till July 31. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

