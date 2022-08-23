We Are China

Longjing tea leaves sunburnt in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 11:21, August 23, 2022

Drone photo shows the withered Longjing tea leaves at a tea plantation base in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Drone photo shows the Longjing tea leaves covered by sheets to keep cool at a tea plantation base in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

