Autumn scenery of Yedigoller National Park in Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:13, November 28, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)