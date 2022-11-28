Home>>
Autumn scenery of Yedigoller National Park in Türkiye
(Xinhua) 10:13, November 28, 2022
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Yedigoller National Park in Bolu, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists visit scenic spots in Istanbul, Türkiye
- Could Türkiye become gas hub for Europe?
- Türkiye strikes Kurdish groups in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul explosion
- Erdogan, Putin discuss bilateral, regional issues over phone
- Türkiye, Russia agree to send free grain to needy countries, says Erdogan
- Türkiye's energy hub ambition needs more countries than Russia to join: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.