Türkiye strikes Kurdish groups in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul explosion

Xinhua) 15:45, November 20, 2022

ANKARA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Türkiye conducted an air operation early Sunday against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The "Claw-Sword" air operation was carried out in regions used as bases to attack Türkiye and in self-defense in line with the 51st article of the UN Charter, the ministry said in a written statement.

"Time for a reckoning! The scoundrels are being held accountable for the treacherous attacks," the ministry said in an earlier tweet.

The operation came after last Sunday's deadly attack in Istanbul that killed at least six and left 81 injured.

Turkish police said they detained a Syrian woman named Ahlam Albashir, who confessed to receiving an attack order from the YPG.

Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the EU, has rebelled against the Turkish government for over three decades, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

