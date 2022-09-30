In pics: 4th World Nomad Games in Türkiye
Contestants compete in the traditional archery event of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A contestant of the traditional archery event is seen during the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Horsemen compete in the traditional sport of goat dragging at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A contestant competes in the archery skill race of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A horseman competes in the traditional sport of goat dragging of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Horsemen compete in the traditional sport of goat dragging at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A contestant competes in the archery skill race of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Horsemen compete in the traditional sport of goat dragging at the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
A horseman falls off the horse in the traditional sport of goat dragging of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik, Trkiye, Sept. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.