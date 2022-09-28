Greek PM calls on Türkiye for "substantial dialogue" instead of "fiery words"

September 28, 2022

ATHENS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Greece will not follow Türkiye down the path of "fiery words," but calls on the neighboring country to choose "constructive actions and substantial dialogue," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

"Türkiye faces not just Greece, but Europe and our allies in NATO," Mitsotakis said in a press release, accusing Ankara of "repeating lies and threats."

"We will calmly and self-confidently rest in our clear positions with the strength of international law, the vigilance of our armed forces, the support of our allies," he added.

Relations between the two NATO allies have long been tense over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean Sea. Lately they have exchanged strong remarks over many incidents.

Greek news agency AMNA reported that Türkiye on Monday presented a demarche to Greece's Ambassador in Ankara Christodoulos Lazaris over an alleged violation of international law through the presence of Greek armored military vehicles at border islands.

Greece later rejected the claim, AMNA said, citing diplomatic sources.

AMNA also reported that Greek deputy national defense minister Nikos Hardalias is visiting several Hellenic Army and Hellenic Navy posts on islands of the Eastern Aegean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Issues of defense and the strengthening of our deterrent power, as well as issues of national sovereignty, remain non-negotiable," Hardalias said in a statement ahead of the visits.

