Türkiye marks 100th anniversary of Victory Day

Xinhua) 08:41, August 31, 2022

Turkish soldiers march during a parade to mark the 100th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara, Trkiye, on Aug. 30, 2022. Trkiye celebrated on Tuesday the 100th anniversary of Victory Day, marking the Turkish victory against Greek forces in a decisive battle during the Turkish War of Independence in 1922. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)