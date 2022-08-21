Home>>
16 killed in traffic accident in SE Türkiye
(Xinhua) 11:47, August 21, 2022
ANKARA, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Sixteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a traffic accident on a highway in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday.
The accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway involved a passenger vehicle, a bus, an ambulance and the rescue teams.
Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said on his Twitter account that a passenger vehicle had an accident first, then a bus overturned 200 meters behind the accident and hit the rescue teams.
The casualties included two journalists, four health care workers and three firefighters, the governor said.
A large number of policemen and medical staff were dispatched to the site.
The section of the highway towards the Nizip direction was closed to transportation.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Turkish, Israeli presidents hold phone call after full diplomatic ties restored
- Ukrainian, Turkish presidents meet on cooperation, grain exports
- Israel says restores full diplomatic ties with Türkiye
- Iraq to recall envoy, summon Turkish ambassador over deadly bombardment
- Türkiye to freeze Finland, Sweden's NATO bids if they fail to keep promises: president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.