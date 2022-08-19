Ukrainian, Turkish presidents meet on cooperation, grain exports

Xinhua) 09:42, August 19, 2022

KIEV, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral cooperation and the exports of grain from Ukraine, Zelensky's press service reported.

At the talks in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, Zelensky said that Erdogan's visit is "a strong message of support" for Ukraine.

The parties discussed all-round bilateral cooperation, including the partnership in the defense sector.

Besides, they positively assessed the implementation of the initiative on grain exports from Ukraine and agreed that it is helping to overcome the global food crisis.

On July 22, Ukraine signed a deal with Türkiye and the UN in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea. The same agreement was signed by Russia.

Later on Thursday, Zelensky and Erdogan are set to hold a tripartite meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who also arrived in Lviv for a visit.

