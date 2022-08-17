Ukrainian leader to meet UN chief, Turkish president this week: Ukrainian media
KIEV, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday, citing UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Ukraine's western city of Lviv.
The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed.
On Friday, Guterres is due to visit a seaport in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa.
On July 22, Ukraine signed a deal with Türkiye and the UN in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea. The same agreement was signed by Russia.
Since the deal came into force on Aug. 1, a total of 563,317 metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped from Ukraine to several countries as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
