Ukraine calls for int'l mission to assess threats to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
KIEV, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called for an international mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) to assess the threats to nuclear safety, the Ukrinform news agency reported.
"I called for an international mission to be sent to Zaporizhzhia NPP under the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). I proposed to include United Nations military experts in it," Kuleba told a media briefing.
The minister said he had sent official letters to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking for the deployment of the mission.
Kiev insists that the mission be organized as soon as possible and arrive at the plant, which is currently under Russia's control, through the Ukrainian territory, Kuleba said.
