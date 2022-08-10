Home>>
In pics: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:31, August 10, 2022
Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine. Zaporizhzhia is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine's total electricity. It has been under the control of Russian forces since March and has been the scene of military strikes in recent days. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
