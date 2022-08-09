Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in getting 8 bln euros from EU
KIEV, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is hoping for Germany's assistance in receiving 8 billion euros (about 8.17 billion U.S. dollars) in aid from the European Union (EU), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.
"Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next 8 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook after online talks with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has provided significant financial aid for Kiev, Shmyhal said, without giving exact figures.
Kiev is also counting on Germany's support in the efforts to postpone Ukraine's foreign debt payments and launch a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ukrainian prime minister added.
On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program.
In early August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden authorizes largest weapons assistance to Ukraine
- Ukrainian, European Council leaders discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP
- Ukraine, Russia trade accusations over nuclear plant strike
- 2nd caravan of grain ships from Ukraine arrive in Istanbul
- Ukraine eyes to export grain from ports in Mykolayiv region
- World food prices decline amid relief from restarted Ukraine grain exports: FAO
- First grain-laden ship from Ukraine passes through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait after inspection
- 1st grain ship leaving Ukraine resumes journey after inspection off Istanbul's coast
- Coordination center to track 1st grain ship from Ukraine till arrival: official
- Ukraine begins mandatory evacuation from Donetsk
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.