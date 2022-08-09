Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in getting 8 bln euros from EU

Xinhua) 09:02, August 09, 2022

KIEV, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is hoping for Germany's assistance in receiving 8 billion euros (about 8.17 billion U.S. dollars) in aid from the European Union (EU), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

"Germany will help Ukraine quickly receive the next 8 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU and will take the lead in this process," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook after online talks with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has provided significant financial aid for Kiev, Shmyhal said, without giving exact figures.

Kiev is also counting on Germany's support in the efforts to postpone Ukraine's foreign debt payments and launch a new cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ukrainian prime minister added.

On June 24, the European Commission announced plans to issue up to 9 billion euros in loans to support Ukraine under a new exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program.

In early August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.

