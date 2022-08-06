Ukraine eyes to export grain from ports in Mykolayiv region

Xinhua) 10:19, August 06, 2022

KIEV, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is aiming to start exporting its grain from the sea ports in the southern Mykolayiv region, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Friday, citing a regional official.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, was quoted as saying that the issue regarding the prospects to unblock the Mykolaiv ports is due to be resolved within a month.

According to Ukraine's Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Mykola Solskyi, Ukraine needs to supply abroad about 5 million tons of grain per month within the next 12 months to export crops from last year's and this year's harvests.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

Since then, four ships totally carrying 83,000 tons of grain have left Ukrainian ports.

