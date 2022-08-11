Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian forces hit key bridge near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant

Xinhua) 13:22, August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

The Ukrainian military forces said Wednesday that they hit a key bridge near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Russia-controlled territory in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

The bridge over the Dnieper river that served as a logistical route for Russian forces was put out of operation as a result of the strike, said the operational command of the Ukrainian armed forces on Facebook.

- - - -

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that instead of discussing absurd remarks such as setting up a no-fly zone over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), it is necessary for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant.

Zakharova said that Russia requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the international community should comprehensively assess the situation.

- - - -

More than 500 bodies of dead soldiers, who were listed as missing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been returned to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior official.

"At this time, we have already recovered more than 500 bodies of our dead heroes. Just yesterday, we took another 17 bodies," said Oleh Kotenko, commissioner on Persons Gone Missing under Special Circumstances, on Tuesday.

- - - -

Nine Russian aircraft were destroyed during the explosions at the Saky airfield in western Crimea on Tuesday, said the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wednesday.

Yet it did not specify whether Ukraine played a role in the explosions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that several aviation munitions were detonated at a storage area on the territory of the Saky airfield near the settlement of Novofedorovka, adding the blast caused no damage to aviation equipment.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)