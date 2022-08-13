Ukrainian president proposes extending martial law, general mobilization
KIEV, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday proposed to the parliament to prolong the current martial law and general mobilization in the country for another 90 days, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
Two separate drafts on extending the martial law and general mobilization have been submitted to the parliament for consideration, according to the parliament's website.
The Ukrainian parliament imposed a martial law after the start of the conflict with Russia on Feb. 24 and extended it three times since then.
The general mobilization of the population was introduced in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and was prolonged in May for another three months.
The laws on the martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine are due to expire on Aug. 23.
