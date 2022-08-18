Ukraine sets up crisis center over situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

Xinhua) 10:31, August 18, 2022

KIEV, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine set up a crisis center to deal with the possible emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The crisis headquarters that was created on the base of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom will work round the clock to monitor the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Galushchenko told reporters.

The new government body will involve representatives of Ukrainian ministries, departments and institutions, Galushchenko said.

Last week, Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a strike on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine's total electricity.

On Aug. 11, Ukraine called for an international mission to the plant under the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assess the threats to nuclear safety.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)