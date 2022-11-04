Türkiye, Russia agree to send free grain to needy countries, says Erdogan

Xinhua) 21:24, November 04, 2022

ISTANBUL, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he has agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ship grain and fertilizers free of charge to some African countries.

"During our conversation the other day, Mr. Putin told me to send grain to underdeveloped countries free of charge ... and we have agreed," Erdogan told an international trade expo in Istanbul.

"We'll make sure that the grain-laden ships reach all the countries in need, starting with Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan, which are dealing with severe food crises," Erdogan added.

Erdogan's remarks on Friday came shortly after he and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the extension of the Black Sea grain export deal during a phone call.

Brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Türkiye, the Black Sea Grain initiative reached in late July to establish a maritime humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for grain and agri-product exports. So far, the deal has allowed about 10 million tons of grain to be shipped from certain Ukrainian ports.

