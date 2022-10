We Are China

Autumn grain purchasing underway in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:45, October 31, 2022

Workers take samples of soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo shows sorted soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers take samples of newly purchased rice at a company of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 28, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Soybeans are transferred to a railway freight container at a grain trading company in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker mixes samples of soybeans at a company of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 28, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker takes samples of soybeans at a grain trading company in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers take samples of newly purchased soybeans at a company of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 28, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker arranges soybeans on a truck at a soybean trading company in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 25, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker checks newly purchased rice at a company of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin) in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 28, 2022. Autumn grain purchasing work is underway in Heilongjiang. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

